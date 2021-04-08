Tigers travel to South Bend

The 18th-ranked Clemson Softball team travels to Notre Dame for a four-game series, which begins Friday at 5 p.m.
The upcoming series marks the first meeting between the two teams.
SERIES SETUP
- Who: Clemson (26-4, 18-4 ACC) at Notre Dame (18-12, 9-10, ACC)
- NFCA/ESPN Ranking: CU – 18/18; ND – NR/RV (3)
- When: Friday-Sunday, April 9-11
- Where: Notre Dame, Ind. (Melissa Cook Stadium)
SERIES HISTORY
- Overall Record: 0-0 (2021)
Valerie Cagle, the Nation’s Best Two-Way Player?
- Cagle has established herself as one of the best two-way players in the nation.
- Cagle, Clemson’s ace and three-hole hitter, leads the Tigers in batting average (.363), doubles (7), walks (14), ERA (1.07), wins (16), saves (4), innings pitched (117.2), batters struck out (130), appearances (23) and games started (18) this season.
- According to Softball America, Cagle was tabbed the No. 7 pitcher in the country during the month of March. Of the top-10 pitchers ranked, Cagle is only player that consistently hits, nonetheless one of the best hitters in their respective conference and perhaps the nation.
Cagle Tabbed ACC Pitcher of the Week
- For the first time in her career, Valerie Cagle was named ACC Pitcher of the Week (April 7).
- In the Tigers’ series sweep over North Carolina, Cagle went 3-0 in three appearances and tossed a pair of complete games, while registering a 1.24 ERA. She also combined for 29 strikeouts, good for nearly 12 strikeouts per 7.0 innings pitched.
- Cagle also swept NFCA and ACC Player-of-the-Week honors on March 24. She is currently the only player in the ACC to garner both ACC Player and Pitcher-of-the-Week honors this season.
The Nationally-Ranked Tigers
- Clemson enters the weekend ranked No. 18 – its highest ranking to date – in both the USA Today/NFCA coaches poll and the ESPN/USA Softball poll.
- As a program, Clemson debuted at No. 25 in the USA Today/NFCA coaches poll on March 9, 2021.
- Clemson received its first top-25 ranking on March 1, 2021 at No. 25, according to D1Softball.com.
Five is the Magic Number
- Clemson is 34-0 all-time, and 17-0 in 2021, when scoring five runs or more.
Swung On and There It Goes!
- Clemson is 21-0 this season when hitting at least one home run.
- The Tigers have recorded multi-home-run efforts in 11 out of their 30 games played so far this season.
Statistically Speaking
- In the circle, Clemson leads the ACC in ERA (1.41) and home runs allowed (9).
- Despite missing four games this season, Clemson outfielder Marissa Guimbarda is tied for third in the ACC in home runs (8) and is fourth in RBIs (27).
- Clemson outfielder McKenzie Clark leads the ACC and is second in the nation in triples (5), and sixth in the ACC in stolen bases (16).
- Clemson RHP/UTL Valerie Cagle (16-3) leads the ACC in innings in appearances (23) and tied for first in saves (4). She is second in the league in innings pitched (117.2), batters struck out (130), wins (16), games started (18).
Guimbarda, Mattimore Earn ACC Postgraduate Scholarships
- Clemson Softball’s Marissa Guimbarda and Grace Mattimore were two of 52 total individuals in the ACC to be recognized as 2021 Weaver-James-Corrigan Postgraduate Scholarship Award recipients. The scholarships are awarded to selected student-athletes who intend to pursue a graduate degree following completion of their undergraduate requirements. Each recipient will receive $6,000 toward his or her graduate education. Those honored have performed with distinction in both the classroom and their respective sport, while demonstrating exemplary conduct in the community.
—courtesy of Clemson Athletics Communications