Venables says defense is growing up, will be different in 2021

Tyler Venables has definitely seen a change in the younger players this spring.

The Clemson safety said the dedication he is seeing is encouraging and has them feeling they can be an elite level defense once again.

“They are really dedicating themselves, whatever they have to do,” he said. “Whether it is getting stuff done in the weight room … All of us are gaining more knowledge.

“We had a great spring defensively, because we had so many young guys really growing this spring, getting reps. Jamie (Skalski) is out there coaching us and Nolan (Turner). The D-line has done a great job stepping up and maturing. Tyler Davis and (Bryan) Bresee for example, they have grown a lot. So, it is a slow progress but we are growing.”

Make sure you dress to impress and wear the latest Clemson gear.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!