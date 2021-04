Due to forecasted inclement weather this weekend, the Virginia vs. Clemson baseball series at Doug Kingsmore Stadium has revised start times for the Friday and Saturday games.

• Friday – 3 p.m. on ACCNX (was previously 6 p.m. on ACCN)



7 p.m. on ACCN (was previously 8 p.m.)1 p.m. on ESPN2 (as scheduled)