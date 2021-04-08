Watson's lawyer calls for emergency hearing

Deshaun Watson’s lawyer has had enough.

Attorney Rusty Hardin called for an emergency hearing on Thursday in an attempt to get Tony Buzbee to identify the 20 other women who filed lawsuits of sexual assault and sexual misconduct against the Houston Texans quarterback.

As reported by ESPN’s Sarah Barshop, Hardin said in a statement, “Dehaun did not force, coerce or intimidate anyone to do anything against their will.”

In a statement, Deshaun Watson's lawyer, Rusty Hardin said, "Deshaun did not force, coerce or intimidate anyone to do anything against their will." On Thursday, Hardin filed a motion in an attempt to get Tony Buzbee to identify the women who filed lawsuits against Watson. — Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) April 8, 2021

"The only way to allow Mr. Watson to properly defend himself is for the Court to follow the law by requiring Ms. Doe to identify herself in her civil lawsuit," Rusty Hardin said in the motion. https://t.co/9zqTMYvcov — Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) April 8, 2021

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks