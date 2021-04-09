Former Clemson star announces his new team

Former Clemson guard Clyde Trapp announced Friday night where he intends to play college basketball next season.

Trapp announced on Twitter that he plans to play basketball at Charlotte next year. He made his announcement via Twitter.

On March 31, Trapp said on Twitter he wants to test the waters in the NBA Draft, but he will not sign with an agent, leaving him the option of returning to college basketball for one more season as a graduate transfer.

Trapp had previously announced at the end of the year that this past season was his last at Clemson. The NCAA, of course, granted student-athletes from the fall and winter sports an extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic.

“I want to thank Clemson University and the coaching staff for a successful four years,” Trapp wrote on March 31. “Clemson will always be a special place to me. I am excited to see what is next for me and my future.”

Trapp played his four years as undergraduate at Clemson.

