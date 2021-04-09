Judge rules in Watson's favor

A Harris County, Texas judge ruled Friday morning that one of the plaintiffs in the Deshaun Watson sexual assault lawsuits must identify herself. This news comes after an emergency hearing was called.

As reported by ESPN, the original lawsuit, filed by Houston attorney Tony Buzbee, was filed on behalf of Jane Doe. Of the 22 lawsuits filed against Watson alleging sexual assault and inappropriate conduct, only two women had been publicly identified.

The ruling was made by Judge Dedra Davis in the 270th district court. A similar hearing regarding at least 12 other cases is set for noon in the 113th district court, according to court records.

