Monte Lee talks about Anglin's near perfect game

Through the first 5 2/3 innings on Friday, Clemson’s Mack Anglin was nearly perfect.

The righty retired each of the first 17 batters he faced, getting six of them to strikeout, seven of them to ground out and then four to fly out in the Tigers’ 6-1 victory over Virginia at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson.

After the game Clemson head coach Monte Lee talked about Anglin’s performance and the Tigers’ win in Game 1 of the series.

