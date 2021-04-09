Swinney played a role in Baylor's national championship

This past Monday night, Baylor did what few people thought it could do … it took down previously undefeated Gonzaga in the national championship game.

The Bears did not just beat the Bulldogs, they beat them bad. They opened the game with a 9-0 run and never trailed in an 86-70 victory.

Prior to the game, Baylor head coach Scott Drew was concerned about the game and how he can get his team ready for such a challenge against Gonzaga. On Thursday’s Pat McAfee Show, Drew said he reached out to Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney for advice.

Swinney, of course, knows all about being the underdog. He has led Clemson to two wins over undefeated Alabama teams to win national championships in 2016 and 2018. In both cases, no one really gave the Tigers a chance to win.

Who better for Drew to speak to than Swinney.

“I’m not the sharpest tool in the shed, so I call a lot of people that I love and respect,” Drew said. “Dabo Swinney had a lot of great ideas that we took. You know, they’re used to being in the playoffs and traveling and doing those things. One thing I’m really blessed with is the coaching fraternity. Coaches help each other, but you’ve got to ask and I definitely ask.”

Besides winning two national championships, Swinney has also led Clemson to two more national championship appearances and to six straight College Football Playoff appearances. He has also led the Tigers to seven ACC Championships, including six in a row.

