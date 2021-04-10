Clemson gets it done in Columbia

Clemson’s Megan Bornkamp scored two goals, including the winning goal in the 81st minute, as the eighth-ranked Tigers beat No. 11 South Carolina, 2-1, in Columbia on Saturday night.

At the 81:29 mark, Bornkamp got an assist from Renee Guion to score the winning shot.

Bornkamp also scored in the 71st minute of the match when she tied things at 1-1 at the 71:20 mark.

The Gamecocks (10-4) scored the match’s first goal when Corinna Zullo scored in the 28th minute thanks to an assist by Catherine Barry.

The victory over South Carolina was the Tigers’ second straight in the series. It also improved their record to 12-4 overall to conclude the regular season.

Make sure you dress to impress and wear the latest Clemson gear.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!

–photo courtesy of Clemson Athletics Communications