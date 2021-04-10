Grisham thinks 4-star Florida WR could be ‘the next Amari Rodgers’

Clemson is showing substantial interest in a fast and talented receiver from South Florida with over two dozen offers in tow as a rising junior.

Miami Edison High School four-star Nathaniel Joseph has been in touch with Clemson receivers coach Tyler Grisham, who believes the 5-foot-10, 165-pound class of 2023 prospect could follow in the footsteps of Amari Rodgers and be a great slot receiver for the Tigers in the future.

“He was talking to me, letting me know he needed a guy like me,” Joseph told The Clemson Insider. “He said he’s going to work hard to get me to get there, and he was like they want me there. He was like, I can be the next Amari Rodgers.”

Clemson has yet to offer Joseph or any other receiver in the 2023 class, but he nonetheless feels the Tigers are one of the teams showing him the most love in the earlier stages of his recruitment, along with Florida State and Notre Dame.

Joseph knows Clemson takes the recruiting process slowly and doesn’t just throw out offers left and right, so he is patiently waiting for an offer from the program and hopes to be one of the select few players at his position to earn a coveted offer from the Tigers in the next cycle.

“That would mean a lot because Clemson doesn’t offer everybody, and when it comes to recruiting, they do that very seriously,” he said. “Only so many really get the opportunity in Clemson. So, it would mean a lot to me. And then they’re always a playoff team, consistent team. They always win there.

“So, it would be amazing and that would be a big blessing.”

Along with the aforementioned Seminoles and Fighting Irish, Joseph’s offer list features Miami, Florida, LSU, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Texas, Penn State and Oregon, among others.

Joseph wants to have his recruitment wrapped up by the time his senior season rolls around in 2022. The program that lands his commitment down the road will have to meet the criteria he is looking for as he goes through the recruiting process.

“The coaching staff being solid, I’m looking at that,” he said. “I’m looking at quarterbacks and how much the school actually throws the ball, because I’m a receiver. And family based (program). Especially if I’m leaving outside of Miami, I want to at least go somewhere I at least feel like I’m at home and have guys around me that are going to treat me like family. Academics, too. Academics are important. So, that’s really what I’m looking for.”

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks