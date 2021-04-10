NFL Insider on how allegations might impact Watson's season

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport explained why Deshaun Watson’s future of playing in the NFL this season is up in the air.

The long time NFL reporter, who is the NFL Network’s Insider, says the league is looking into the allegations against the Houston quarterback and right now there is not any news to officially report. But the league is paying close attention to what is be played out in court including what happened on Friday.

Watson’s attorney Rusty Hardin spoke to the media after two hearings on Friday in which the courts ruled 13 of Watson’s accusers must provide their names to their complaints of sexual assault and sexual misconduct as part of their lawsuit filed by their attorney Tony Buzbee.

Hardin said the Houston Texans quarterback did have some “consensual encounters” with some of the women who filed a lawsuit against him for sexual assault and misconduct, but Watson never engaged in any acts that were not “mutually desired.”

“We also learned today in hearing involving Buzbee and Hardin is that these cases will be consolidate from 22 cases to one big civil lawsuit,” Rapoport said on NFL Now. “What Watson’s team has argued is that he can not properly defend himself against public accusers. These are not going away absent Watson somehow deciding to settle and the cases are dropped.

“It also means his future on the playing is a little bit up in the air. We don’t know what the NFL is going to do or decide or if they’re going to act at all. The limbo, the murkiness reveling around of Deshaun Watson, all that will continue for the foreseeable future.”

All 12 lawsuits that were heard Friday afternoon by Judge Rabeea Sultan Collier in the 113th district court must be refiled in two business days with the names of the plaintiffs attached.

Earlier on Friday, another Harris County judge ruled one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuits must identify herself. The ruling was made by Judge Dedra Davis in the 270th District Court.

As reported by ESPN, the original lawsuit, filed by Houston attorney Tony Buzbee, was filed on behalf of Jane Doe. Of the 22 lawsuits filed against Watson alleging sexual assault and inappropriate conduct, only two women had been publicly identified.

Buzbee said in the second hearing that 9 of the 12 women he’s representing in the hearing have agreed to refile with their names.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks