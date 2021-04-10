Reporter fired for wording in support for Watson

Comments regarding Deshaun Watson cost a Houston writer his job.

Diana Moskovitz and Kalyn Kahler of Defector.com report that Aaron Wilson no longer works for the Houston Chronicle due to comments made last month regarding the situation on WEEI radio in Boston.

Wilson, in an interview that remains available online, called the lawsuits against Watson a “money grab” and “ambulance chasing.”

For more, read the story below.

Houston Chronicle parts ways with reporter Aaron Wilson regarding his comments about the Deshaun Watson case, according to @DefectorMedia. https://t.co/U8v5oCtAd6 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 10, 2021

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks