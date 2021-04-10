Reporter fired for wording in support for Watson

Comments regarding Deshaun Watson cost a Houston writer his job.

Diana Moskovitz and Kalyn Kahler of Defector.com report that Aaron Wilson no longer works for the Houston Chronicle due to comments made last month regarding the situation on WEEI radio in Boston.

Wilson, in an interview that remains available online, called the lawsuits against Watson a “money grab” and “ambulance chasing.”

