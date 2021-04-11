4-star DE, childhood Gamecock fan hoping for Clemson offer

Living about an hour away from Columbia in Sumter, S.C., Sumter High School four-star defensive end Monteque Rhames grew up a fan of the South Carolina Gamecocks.

But now, as a recruit, the class of 2023 prospect is highly interested in Clemson’s program and hopes to see the Tigers pull the trigger on an offer down the road.

“I would be excited because it would be so shocking because I still have a long way to go,” Rhames said. “But it won’t stop my grind.”

As Rhames alluded to, it is still very early in his recruitment, though he has already received Power Five offers from South Carolina, NC State, Virginia Tech and Arizona State.

Clemson is among a few other schools showing early interest in the 6-foot-6, 230-pound sophomore.

“I’m getting a lot of (interest),” Rhames said. “Clemson, Notre Dame, Florida State coaches are following me on Twitter.”

The fact Clemson consistently sends players to the league appeals to Rhames when he looks at the program.

“They have a great program,” he said. “A lot of their players are in the NFL.”

In eight games as a sophomore last season, Rhames recorded 45 total tackles including 10.5 for loss and three sacks.

“I can say I’m a DE that loves getting to the football,” he said, describing himself as a player.

Rhames is ranked as the No. 157 overall prospect in the 2023 class by 247Sports, which considers him the No. 20 strongside defensive end nationally and No. 4 prospect in the state of South Carolina regardless of position.

