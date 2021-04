Elijah Henderson was awarded a single and an RBI with one out in the bottom of the second inning Sunday, as the Clemson Tigers extended their lead to 2-0 on Virginia in Game 3 of their three-game series at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson.

With one out, Henderson hit a ball deep into the hole on the left side of the infield, but the Virginia shortstop threw the baseball into right field, which allowed Bryar Hawkins to score from third base, giving the Tigers a 2-0 lead on the Cavaliers.