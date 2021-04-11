Jaguar fans give Lawrence wedding gift they did not even expect

Football

April 11, 2021

Trevor Lawrence is expected to be selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the No. 1 overall pick when the 2021 NFL Draft begins on April 29 in Cleveland.

However, Jaguar fans already consider the former Clemson quarterback as one of their own. When word got out last week that Lawrence was getting married on Saturday to his long-time girlfriend Marissa Mowry, Jacksonville fans thought it would be nice to show the Lawrences some love by chipping in on a wedding gift.

However, what was supposed to be enough donations to purchase a nice gift, turned into a $5,600 donation.

You can read more about the story on Jags Wire.com on how it all went down.

Lawrence and his long time girlfriend, Marissa Mowry, were married Saturday on the coast of South Carolina in a private ceremony.

