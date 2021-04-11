Lee frustrated following Sunday's loss to Virginia

Baseball

By April 11, 2021 5:25 pm

Clemson head coach Monte Lee was not a happy camper following Sunday’s 6-5 loss to Virginia, which cost the Tigers the weekend series.

The Cavaliers scored five of their six runs with two outs on Sunday and were 8-of-17 with two outs in the game. However, Clemson struggled in those situations, going 2-for-11 with two outs, while failing to bring home runners in scoring position in the first, second, fourth, eighth and ninth innings.

Clemson was 3-for-16 with runners in scoring position, compared to Virginia’s 4-for-7 afternoon.

“I am pretty frustrated about today’s game because I did not think I did a good enough job of preparing our team today in getting our guys ready to compete today to win this series,” Lee said. “We start the game off with great energy and then they punch us in the face with the home run and we lose that energy.

“We have to find a way to get that momentum back in our dugout and we have to tack on runs and score runs when we get opportunities to do it. That is the bottom line. That is coaching. That is poor coaching on my part. We are leaving runs out there. We have to be better fundamentally.”

