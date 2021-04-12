It’s hard to imagine what life must be like for Lawrence these days

This past Saturday Trevor Lawrence married his long-time girlfriend, the former Ms. Marissa Mowry. In a little more than two weeks, he will likely become the first former Clemson player selected No. 1 overall in an NFL Draft.

April is going to be quite a month for the 21-year-old from Cartersville, Ga.

Twenty-one seems a little young to be getting married, but so does becoming a multi-millionaire, too. Last year’s No. 1 overall pick, Joe Burrow, signed a $36.2 million rookie contract with the Cincinnati Bengals that included a $23.9 million signing bonus.

That is a lot to take in for a young man who is barely legal to have an adult beverage.

What is my point here? I do not know if I have one.

I cannot speak against getting married young. I too got married at 21. However, I was working at Cracker Barrel while finishing school. I guess that is a big difference between me and Lawrence. I was not going to make $36 million.

Getting married young ultimately did not work out for me, and that was probably for the best. However, that does not mean it will not work for Lawrence. He seems to have a strong faith in God, which is important. He also seems focused, which is also important, and a little more mature than I was. Though, I was more mature than most of my friends at that age.

As anyone who is or was married knows, they will have their trials and tribulations. Getting married is the easy part. Staying married is the part that is hard. That is the part you have to work on every day.

Life comes at you fast. And for the newly married Lawrences, it is about to come really fast.

In two weeks, they will be making the kind of money most of us have only dreamed about. I am not sure how I would have handled coming into that kind of money when I was 21.

I do not know Trevor and Marissa personally. They seem like good young people. As long as they stay strong in their faith and surround themselves with good people they can trust, then nothing else will matter. They seem to have a good foundation.

Twenty-one is a young age to get married and become a millionaire at the same time. But hey, stranger things have happened. I think?

Make sure you dress to impress and wear the latest Clemson gear.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!