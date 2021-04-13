Rodgers to host football camp

Former Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers will host his first football camp this Saturday at the Kroc Center in Greenville, S.C., from 2-5:30 p.m.

The first four people to share the attached graphic by tagging a friend, plus tagging The Clemson Insider on one of our social media outlets (Twitter, Facebook or Instagram), will receive a free spot for their child in Rodgers' camp.

The camp is for all positions ages 6-16 focusing on football as well as role modeling and leadership with each player receiving individual instruction from Amari Rodgers and the opportunity to get an individual picture with Rodgers. Dress in athletic clothes, cleats, or sneakers (non-contact camp so no pads or helmets).

After the registration form below is completed and payment is made, you will receive a payment confirmation from PayPal to confirm your registration. We will email the detailed camp schedule with all camp information including what to bring, what to wear, Covid-19 protocols, etc on April 12th.

Covid-19 safety measures will be followed. Follow the link to register for the camp.

