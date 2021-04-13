Tigers homer 4 times to complete sweep of Winthrop

The Clemson Softball team tied its program record of four home runs in a single game in Tuesday’s nightcap against Winthrop, lifting them to a 6-2 victory at McWhorter Stadium.

For the first time in her career, Ansley Gilstrap recorded two home runs in a single game, while McKenzie Clark and Valerie Cagle also chipped in with one home run each to combine for the most homers by the program since launching four over the outfield fence in its 21-2 win over Maryland in 2020.

Cagle, who earned her first career complete-game no-hitter in game one of the doubleheader, tied teammate Marissa Guimbarda’s team-leading mark of eight home runs on the season.

In the circle, freshman Millie Thompson (5-1) earned the win after pitching four innings and registering seven strikeouts. Regan Spencer and Emma Whitifield entered in relief, respectively.

Between both games of Tuesday’s doubleheader, the Clemson pitching staff recorded at least one strikeout in all 12 innings pitched. The Tigers also combined for 21 strikeouts on Tuesday.

The Tigers are now 23-0 on the season when hitting at least one home run and 39-2 all-time when doing so.

Clemson takes on Boston College (8-21, 4-13 ACC) at McWhorter Stadium on Friday for Game 1 of this weekend’s four-game series. Friday’s game is set for 5 p.m.

—courtesy of Clemson Athletics Communications

