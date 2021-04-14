Another reason why Jags will take Lawrence at No. 1

There are lots of things the Jacksonville Jaguars like about Trevor Lawrence.

They obviously like his arm strength. They like his accuracy. They like his decisiveness and his mobility. They like his ability to be able to run the football. But what they like the most about the former Clemson quarterback is his ability to comprehend and absorb a lot of information at once.

Prior to getting married last Saturday, Lawrence and the Jaguars met several times via Zoom and in those meetings they gave him a lot of information they wanted him to retain.

“Plays they run, looks they show, some stuff in their playbook, kind of see what he retains,” NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported earlier this week. “This is really, from my understanding, where Trevor Lawrence has impressed them, being able to talk like he is already a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“That is how well he can retain things. Just another reason why they are expected to go with him at number one.”

Lawrence is presumably the top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft later this month, a pick the Jaguars own. The 6-foot-6, 213-pound quarterback has really been the only target for new head coach Urban Meyer, who took over in Jacksonville in January.

The NFL Draft will be held April 29-May 1 in Cleveland. If Lawrence does go first overall in the draft, he will become the first Clemson player in the program’s storied history to go as the first pick in an NFL Draft.

