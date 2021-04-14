Former Tiger receives prestigious honor

The National Football Foundation and the College Hall of Fame (NFF) announced Wednesday the members of the 2021 NFF Hampshire Honor Society, which includes 17 players from the Atlantic Coast Conference, led by ACC Player of the Year Trevor Lawrence of Clemson.

The NFF Hampshire Honor Society is comprised of college football players from all divisions of play who each maintained a cumulative 3.2 GPA or better throughout their college careers. An elite group of 910 players from 255 schools qualified for membership in the Society’s 15th year.

Nominated by their respective schools, members of the NFF Hampshire Honor Society must have:

Completed their final year of playing eligibility in Fall 2020 or Spring 2021;

Graduated players, who have remaining eligibility but will not return to collegiate play (e.g. declared for NFL Draft or retired from football), may also be nominated.

Attained a minimum undergraduate cumulative GPA of 3.2 (4.0 scale);

Met all NCAA/NAIA-mandated progress towards degree requirements; and

Been starters or significant contributors throughout the 2020-21 season.

Eleven of the 17 ACC players selected to the NFF Hampshire Society were either a member of an all-conference team or a member of the All-ACC Academic Team.

Besides what he accomplished in the classroom, Lawrence led the Tigers to their sixth consecutive ACC Championship, while becoming just the second Tiger QB to guide the program to three league titles. He also guided Clemson back to the College Football Playoff for a record sixth consecutive year.

As mentioned, Lawrence won ACC Player of the Year honors and was the runner-up to the Heisman Trophy.

The former Clemson quarterback is expected to be the first overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2021 NFL Draft, which will be held April 29-May 1 in Cleveland.

—courtesy of ACC Communications

Make sure you dress to impress and wear the latest Clemson gear.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!