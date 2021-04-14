Former Tiger sees a new trophy in Clemson’s future

A former Clemson player says the Tigers’ 2021 football team is made up of the right stuff.

Former Clemson receiver Amari Rodgers said Wednesday on Out of Bounds with Qualk & Kelly on 105.5 the Roar in Clemson that the Tigers are good enough this year to bring home another national championship to Tigertown.

“I definitely feel it is going to be a natty type of year this year and I am excited to see it,” Rodgers said.

Clemson won the national championship during Rodgers’ sophomore year in 2018. That team went 15-0, including a 28-point win over Alabama in the title game.

The Tigers also beat Alabama to win the 2016 National Championship. Clemson played for the title two other times in 2015 and 2019.

Rodgers’ reason for putting his old team at the top of the mountain is due to the fact the Tigers return almost all of their starters on defense and have enough weapons on offense, even with the losses of him, Travis Etienne, Cornell Powell and Trevor Lawrence, to get the job done.

“There is just a few of us on offense that we have to replace that has experience,” he said. “So, I am not worried at all.”

The future NFL wide receiver says D.J. Uiagalelei is going to be better than advertised.

“I am not worried at all. You saw what D.J. can do,” said Rodgers who is preparing for the 2021 NFL Draft later this month. “The only two games he played, he almost had 1,000 yards throwing, which is incredible. So, he just gave them a sample of what it is about to be.”

The 2021 NFL Draft will be held April 29-May 1 in Cleveland. Rodgers is projected by many to be a second-round pick.

The Clemson star is hosting his own football camp Saturday at the Kroc Center in Greenville, S.C., from 2-5:30 p.m.

The camp is for all positions ages 6-16 focusing on football as well as role modeling and leadership with each player receiving individual instruction from Amari Rodgers and the opportunity to get an individual picture with Rodgers. Dress in athletic clothes, cleats, or sneakers (non-contact camp so no pads or helmets).

