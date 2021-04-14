Watson has another accuser

After learning late Tuesday night that one of his accusers was dropping her case against him, Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson found himself being accused by another.

One plaintiff in the sexual assault lawsuits against the former Clemson quarterback dropped her case without prejudice. That was good news for Watson. However, the number of cases against him went back to 22 when another woman sued him for alleged misconduct during two massages last fall.

The latest plaintiff, a Houston makeup artist, accuses Watson of sexual assault and harassment during massage sessions at his home in September 2020 and November 2020.

