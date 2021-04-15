Former Tiger finds a new home

A former Clemson player has found a new home.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper, a 6-8 versatile forward from Montreal, Quebec, Canada, announced Thursday morning he plans to transfer to Marquette.

Prosper played in 22 games for the Tigers as a freshman last season, averaging 9.7 minutes per contest with 2.5 points and 1.9 rebounds per game.

A former top-100 prospect in the 2020 class per 247Sports, Prosper transferred to the NBA’s Latin American Academy in Mexico City to finish his high school career after playing at Lake Forest Academy in Illinois. He graduated early and reclassified and joined Clemson for the 2020-21 season.

