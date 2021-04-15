Former Tiger signs trading card deal

Football

April 15, 2021

Former Clemson running back Travis Etienne announced a big deal on social media on Thursday.

The ACC’s all-time leading rusher announced he is working with Panini America. Panini is the world leader in officially licensed collectibles and the leading multi-national publisher of trading cards, stickers, comics and children’s magazines.

