Former Tiger signs trading card deal

Former Clemson running back Travis Etienne announced a big deal on social media on Thursday.

The ACC’s all-time leading rusher announced he is working with Panini America. Panini is the world leader in officially licensed collectibles and the leading multi-national publisher of trading cards, stickers, comics and children’s magazines.

Watch the video below.

Excited for what's in store, Thank you @paniniamerica for helping me tell my story. #RatedRoookie pic.twitter.com/rzvFECdvXz — Travis Etienne Jr⁶𓅓 (@swaggy_t1) April 15, 2021

