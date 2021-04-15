Howard laughs at notion Wilson better than Lawrence

Over the last month, NBC analyst Chris Simms has repeatedly said BYU’s Zach Wilson is a better quarterback prospect than Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Simms’ comments have caused a lot of back-and-forth between him and other draft analysts. And though he is not considered an NFL Draft expert, former Heisman Trophy winner, and Super Bowl MVP, Desmond Howard knows a thing or two about both quarterbacks thanks to his job as a college football analyst for ESPN.

Howard chuckled at Simm’s notion on ESPN’s Get Up show on Wednesday.

“Everyone is entitled to their opinion,” Howard said. “I was at Clemson’s football camp about two years ago with my sons and Trevor Lawrence walked in there with a t-shirt on and shorts. You were just amazed at how big he actually is outside of his pads.

“And like Mike (Tannenbaum) said … you look at Zach Wilson, he’s a slender-built guy, he’s already been hurt. Don’t forget, this guy’s going to be the face of your franchise for 10, to 12, to 14 years. Trevor Lawrence has been the face of Clemson football, if not college football, for at least two years.”

Actually three years considering Lawrence guided the Tigers to a national championship as a true freshman in 2018.

“I just don’t even see the comparison where you would risk all of that with a guy who didn’t play (at the highest) competition level.”

Most expect Lawrence to be the first pick in the 2021 NFL Draft on April 29 in Cleveland. The Jacksonville Jaguars, who own the No. 1 overall pick, have made it pretty clear Lawrence is their choice at the top.

If Lawrence does go No. 1 in the draft, he will become the first Clemson player in history to be the first overall pick in an NFL Draft. No Clemson player has ever gone higher than No. 4 in a draft. Banks McFadden (1940), Gaines Adams (2007) and Sammy Watkins (2014) were all picked No. 4 overall in their respected draft classes.

