Local linebacker receives Clemson offer

Clemson extended a new offer to a class of 2022 prospect Thursday night.

T.L. Hanna (Anderson, S.C.) linebacker Fletcher Cothran announced the offer from the Tigers via Twitter.

Cothran told The Clemson Insider that he found out about the offer when he spoke with head coach Dabo Swinney on the phone Thursday night.

Cothran is a standout two-sport athlete who also plays baseball.

