Clemson in top schools list for 4-star DE target

One of Clemson’s top defensive end targets in the 2022 class trimmed down his list of close to 50 offers on Friday when he dropped his top schools list on social media.

Boonville (Mo.) four-star defensive end DJ Wesolak named the Tigers among his top 15 schools, along with Alabama, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Miami, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Southern Cal, Texas and Texas A&M.

Clemson extended an offer to Wesolak in February, and he recently FaceTimed with head coach Dabo Swinney and his staff.

“I had basically like a big meeting with Clemson,” Wesolak told The Clemson Insider. “I talked to Coach Dabo for about 20, 25 minutes. It was a FaceTime call with every coach that they have on their board, and we all just talked. Dabo kind of gave me his recruiting pitch, showed me a bunch of cool stuff and things like that. It was great.

“They were basically just telling me that they love me here and they don’t offer a lot of players. … They were just telling me I’m a special player, I can fit anywhere in their system and make it happen.”

Wesolak explained to TCI why Clemson is one of his top schools.

“They’re obviously winners,” he said. “That’s what me and Dabo talked about. He was like, players want to be good or be better or great, and you can be great there. You want to win, you’re going to go somewhere you’re winning. So, that was kind of our conversation. We have the same mindset about the game and life, and Clemson’s going to bring more to you than just football. They’re obviously going to bring the aspects of you getting ready for life with the P.A.W. Journey and everything like that.

“So, Clemson’s high on my list. It’s more than just a football program — obviously life after, what their coaches kind of bring to their players and the support they give them.”

Wesolak (6-6, 235) is ranked as high as the No. 10 defensive end and No. 92 overall prospect in the 2022 class by ESPN.

