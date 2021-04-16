Former Tiger explains why Etienne is a special prospect

Football

April 16, 2021

Former Clemson offensive lineman, now college football analyst for the ACC Network, Eric Mac Lain explains what makes Travis Etienne such a special running back.

Etienne finished his Clemson career as the ACC’s all-time rushing leader, as well as the all-time leader in scoring, touchdowns and rushing touchdowns.

The former Clemson running back is expected to be drafted in the first two rounds of the NFL Draft, which begins on April 29. Some draft analysts have Etienne listed as the No. 1 running back prospect in the draft, while others have him No. 2 on their big board.

