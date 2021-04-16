Former Tiger signs with NFL team

A former Clemson running back has signed with a new NFL team.

The Arizona Cardinals reportedly signed former Clemson and South Carolina running back Tavien Feaster on Thursday. The MVA Sports Agency confirmed the news on their official Twitter account.

Feaster (6-0, 220) was a part of Clemson’s two national championship teams in 2016 and 2018. He finished his Clemson career with 1,130 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also caught 23 passes for 183 yards and a touchdown.

He played in 41 games at Clemson, including 11 starts.

When he left Clemson in the spring of 2019, Feaster was second in Clemson history in career yards per carry at 6.0.

Feaster’s best season at Clemson came in 2017 when he had 669 yards and seven touchdowns on 107 carries along with 12 receptions for 112 yards and a touchdown in 14 games. He started 11 of the Tigers’ 14 games that year.

After graduating from Clemson in the summer of 2019, Feaster transferred to the Tigers’ arch rival in Columbia. He led the Gamecocks with 672 yards that season in a 4-8 campaign.

Feaster signed with Jacksonville as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft, but was cut in August. He later signed with the New York Giants and was released prior to the start of the regular season.

He later signed with Detroit as a practice squad player. He was not active for any game in 2020.

Make sure you dress to impress and wear the latest Clemson gear.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!