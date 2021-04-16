Hurricanes blow through Clemson pitching

Miami used the long ball at Mark Light Field in Coral Gables, Fla., as the Hurricanes blew through Clemson pitching in a 12-3 victory Friday in Game 1 of their three-game series.

In the first meeting between the two teams in Coral Gables since 2016, Miami (19-11, 11-10 ACC) hit four solo home runs, including two from first baseman Alex Toral. The ‘Canes also got solo shots from Dominic Pitelli and Gabe Rivera.

Miami got a three-run home run from Raymond Gil in the bottom of the eighth inning.

The Tigers fell to 15-15 overall and 9-10 in ACC play. They have lost four games in a row.

Clemson’s Sam Hall hit an infield single to score a run in the top of the fourth inning, but Miami responded with three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, highlighted by Toral’s leadoff homer. It was the first home run allowed by Mack Anglin in 2021.

The Tigers scored two runs in the seventh inning after Hall’s leadoff double. Gil then added his three-run homer in the eighth inning.

Miami starter Alejandro Rosario (4-2) earned the win, as he allowed six hits, three runs (two earned) and two walks with a career-high nine strikeouts in six innings pitched. Anglin (1-2) suffered the loss, as he surrendered six runs on five hits in 3 2/3 innings pitched.

The series continues Saturday with Game 2 at 6 p.m.

—Clemson Athletics Communications contributed to this story

