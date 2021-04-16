It appears Houston does not have Watson's back

It appears Houston does not have Watson's back

Football

It appears Houston does not have Watson's back

By April 16, 2021 12:41 pm

By |

Speaking to the media for his pre-draft press conference on Friday, Houston Texans’ General Manager Nick Caserio said he had no comment on Watson’s situation and status with the team.

“I know Cal [McNair] and ownership put a letter out a few weeks ago, just relative to the organizational stance, relative to where we are. So I don’t have anything to add other than it’s a legal process,” Caserio said. “We’re respectful of the legal process and where that is. So we’re focused on today. We’re focused on getting ready for the offseason program and getting ready for the draft. So that’s where our focus is.”

The former Clemson quarterback is currently facing lawsuits from 22 women, the Texans are preparing for the draft and the start of their offseason program.

Watson is denying any wrongdoing.

Make sure you dress to impress and wear the latest Clemson gear.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!

, , , , , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

3hr

Head coach Monte Lee and the Clemson baseball program have picked up a new commitment from a standout in-state prospect. Caid Byrd, a class of 2021 catcher from Socastee High School in Myrtle Beach, S.C., (…)

4hr

A former Clemson running back has signed with a new NFL team. The Arizona Cardinals reportedly signed former Clemson and South Carolina running back Tavien Feaster on Thursday. The MVA Sports Agency (…)

19hr

The 17th-ranked Clemson softball team will host Boston College in a four-game series this weekend at McWhorter Stadium in Clemson. Game 1 of the series will be Friday at 5 p.m. SERIES SETUP (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home