It appears Houston does not have Watson's back

Speaking to the media for his pre-draft press conference on Friday, Houston Texans’ General Manager Nick Caserio said he had no comment on Watson’s situation and status with the team.

“I know Cal [McNair] and ownership put a letter out a few weeks ago, just relative to the organizational stance, relative to where we are. So I don’t have anything to add other than it’s a legal process,” Caserio said. “We’re respectful of the legal process and where that is. So we’re focused on today. We’re focused on getting ready for the offseason program and getting ready for the draft. So that’s where our focus is.”

The former Clemson quarterback is currently facing lawsuits from 22 women, the Texans are preparing for the draft and the start of their offseason program.

Watson is denying any wrongdoing.

