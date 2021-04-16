Clemson quarterback commit Cade Klubnik is already building a rapport with one of the weapons he will have at his disposal at “Wide Receiver U.”

The four-star signal-caller from Austin (Texas) Westlake has started to form a good bond with Myrtle Beach (S.C.) four-star wide receiver and fellow class of 2022 Tiger pledge Adam Randall. The two had a chance to hang out for the first time earlier this month when they were both on campus for the spring game.

“He’s a great guy,” Klubnik said to The Clemson Insider recently. “I’m super excited to just keep getting to know him. He’s definitely a goofy dude and I love that about him.”

Klubnik led Westlake High School to its second straight 6A state championship as a junior last season, completing 68 percent of his passes for 3,495 yards and 35 touchdowns with just three interceptions while also rushing for 583 yards and 15 more scores on the ground.

Randall, meanwhile, was an all-state selection after recording 46 receptions, 924 receiving yards and nine receiving touchdowns in his COVID-shortened junior season, helping Myrtle Beach High School to an appearance in the lower state title game.

“You watch his film, and you see a guy that big and that strong and move that fast, and you’re like, ‘Holy crap, I’m getting to throw to that dude,’” Klubnik said.

Klubnik can’t wait to team up with Randall at Clemson after they join the program next year.

“I’m beyond excited to play with that dude,” Klubnik said. “The way that he makes plays that I’ve never seen before – I mean, I’m going to be lucky to be playing with that dude. So, I’m really excited.”

