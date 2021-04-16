TCI confirms Lawrence signs major deal

Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence inked a major endorsement deal on Friday, the Clemson Insider confirmed through sources.

TCI confirmed Lawrence has signed with Adidas. We were told Lawrence was going back-and-forth between Adidas and Nike before eventually signing with Adidas.

The former Tiger is presumably the top prospect in the 2021 NFL Draft. The Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to take him as the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, which will begin on April 29 in Cleveland.

