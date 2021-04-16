Tigers ‘on top’ for DE target heading into visit

With the NCAA set to lift the dead period at the end of May and allow in-person recruiting to resume beginning June 1, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star defensive end Jihaad Campbell has several visits locked in.

Campbell (6-3, 220) told The Clemson Insider that he has scheduled official visits to Florida (June 4-6), Oklahoma (June 11-13) and Georgia (June 18-20), while he is also slated to unofficially visit Clemson on June 8.

Clemson chooses not to host official visits during the summer, but Campbell is nonetheless excited to get back on campus for an unofficial and meet the coaching staff in person for the first time while learning more about the program that he received an offer from last summer.

The only time Campbell has been to Clemson was last October when he and his mother attended the Tigers’ game vs. Boston College at Death Valley.

“I want to know everything about the program,” Campbell said. “I only went there for a game, so I want to just know more about the program. I want to get connected with the coaches in person, too, so make that relationship just keep getting stronger and stronger.”

Campbell continues to stay in contact with Clemson’s staff, and the Tigers are making him feel like a high-priority target.

“I’m like their number one priority and they really want me to get down there so I can see what Clemson’s all about,” he said of what he’s been hearing from the coaches.

Last month, Campbell narrowed down his list of more than 30 scholarship offers when he dropped a top eight featuring the four aforementioned schools – Clemson, Florida, Georgia and Oklahoma – along with Ohio State, Penn State, Rutgers and Texas A&M.

Right now, Campbell is planning to make his commitment this summer.

“I want to say between July and August,” he said.

Where do the Tigers stand in Campbell’s recruitment heading into his Clemson visit in June?

“Right now, probably standing on top right now,” he said.

Campbell is ranked as the nation’s No. 10 weakside defensive end by Rivals, which considers him the No. 226 overall prospect in the 2022 class.

Campbell played his first three years of high school at Timber Creek in Erial, N.J., before transferring to IMG Academy in January.

