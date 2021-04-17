Clemson OL target commits elsewhere

Clemson OL target commits elsewhere

Recruiting

Clemson OL target commits elsewhere

By April 17, 2021 5:53 pm

By |

A Clemson offensive tackle target in the class of 2022 committed elsewhere Saturday evening.

Charlestown (Ind.) four-star Kiyaunta Goodwin announced his verbal pledge to Kentucky, choosing the Wildcats over his other finalists — Clemson, Alabama, Michigan State and Ohio State.

Clemson offered Goodwin in late February.

The 6-foot-7, 300-pounder is the No. 7 offensive tackle and No. 54 overall prospect in the 2022 class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , Recruiting

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

4hr

Clemson softball opened up its Saturday double header with a 10-2 win over Boston College in six innings. The 17th ranked Tigers made the most of high leverage situations in the circle and at the plate. (…)

6hr

If you were to ask Dabo Swinney why everyone is making a fuss over Trevor Lawrence’s comments in Sports Illustrated, when he said he does not play with a chip on his shoulder, he would point out that his (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home