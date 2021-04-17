Clemson OL target commits elsewhere

A Clemson offensive tackle target in the class of 2022 committed elsewhere Saturday evening.

Charlestown (Ind.) four-star Kiyaunta Goodwin announced his verbal pledge to Kentucky, choosing the Wildcats over his other finalists — Clemson, Alabama, Michigan State and Ohio State.

Clemson offered Goodwin in late February.

The 6-foot-7, 300-pounder is the No. 7 offensive tackle and No. 54 overall prospect in the 2022 class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

