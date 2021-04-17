Houston newspaper pokes holes in Watson's, plaintiffs' cases

There are 22 women who are suing former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson. As both the plaintiffs’ and Watson’s attorneys battle it out in the court of public opinion, the Houston Chronicle has found mistakes on both sides.

The Chronicle has attempted to contact all 18 women who support Watson, as well as the 22 plaintiffs who have accused the Houston quarterback of sexual assault.

Read more about what they uncovered in the link provided below.

Houston Chronicle finds mistakes on both sides of the Deshaun Watson cases. https://t.co/cSkijIckCp — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 16, 2021

