Lawrence has no regrets

Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence sat down for an interview with Kirk Herbstreit in the first episode of the ESPN college football analyst’s new series on the network, QB21 with Kirk Herbstreit, which premiered Saturday.

Among the topics Herbstreit and Lawrence discussed was Clemson’s 49-28 loss to Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day, which marked the final game of Lawrence’s college career that saw him lead the Tigers to a national championship as a true freshman in 2018 and finish with a 34-2 career record as a starter, the most wins by a starting quarterback in school history.

Lawrence reflected on what it was like to see his Clemson career come to a sudden end in the Sugar Bowl.

“It’s definitely a weird moment,” he said to Herbstreit. “Obviously, we had huge goals of going and winning another national championship. And coming from my freshman year, in my head – some might say it’s naïve – but I was like, we might win three national championships in a row. Those were kind of the goals, and then the next year, obviously getting back and losing in the national championship (to LSU) was tough. And then it’s like all right, if this is my last year, I want to finish on top and go win the national championship. And then get to this moment, in no one’s head we’re thinking we’re going to lose this game, and then at the end of the game, it’s just over.”

Lawrence finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting behind Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith last season, and the Cartersville, Ga., native exited with Clemson career records in career winning percentage (.944), pass efficiency rating (164.3), yards per passing attempt (8.87) and tying for the most wins against Top 25 opponents (nine).

Although Lawrence’s career at Clemson didn’t conclude the way he wanted it to, the presumed No. 1 overall pick of this month’s NFL Draft has no regrets as he gets ready for the next chapter of his career.

“After the game, I really had peace knowing that I did everything I could do,” he said. “I obviously didn’t probably play my best that last game. But knowing that there’s a difference between wishing you played better and having regrets, and I didn’t really have any regrets. So, my time at Clemson was amazing and I’ll always remember it, but I knew it was probably time for me to move on.”

