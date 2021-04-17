Lawrence sets the record straight on controversy

Trevor Lawrence took to Twitter on Saturday in response to the controversy that has surrounded his comments in a recent Sports Illustrated article.

Lawrence’s words have been the subject of much scrutiny, with the former Clemson quarterback telling SI, among other things, “I want people to know that I’m passionate about what I do and it’s really important to me, but . . . I don’t have this huge chip on my shoulder, that everyone’s out to get me and I’m trying to prove everybody wrong. I just don’t have that. I can’t manufacture that. I don’t want to.”

Lawrence also said to SI, “I think that’s unhealthy … just always thinking that you’ve got to prove somebody wrong, you’ve got to do more, you’ve got to be better.”

Lawrence wrote on Twitter that he thinks what he said has been taken the wrong way and responded to those who have questioned his work ethic, commitment to football or desire to be great.

It seems as if people are misreading my sentiment. I am internally motivated – I love football as much or more than anyone. It is a HUGE priority in my life, obviously. I am driven to be the best I can be, and to maximize my potential. And to WIN. (1/3) — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) April 17, 2021

I have a lot of confidence in my work ethic, I love to grind and to chase my goals. You can ask anyone who has been in my life. That being said, I am secure in who I am, and what I believe. I don’t need football to make me feel worthy as a person. I purely love the game and (2/3) — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) April 17, 2021

Everything that comes with it. The work, the team, the ups and downs. I am a firm believer in the fact that there is a plan for my life and I’m called to be the best I can be at whatever I am doing. Thanks for coming to my TedTalk lol. 🙌🏼 — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) April 17, 2021

