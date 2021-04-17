Lawrence sets the record straight on controversy

Football

Trevor Lawrence took to Twitter on Saturday in response to the controversy that has surrounded his comments in a recent Sports Illustrated article.

Lawrence’s words have been the subject of much scrutiny, with the former Clemson quarterback telling SI, among other things, “I want people to know that I’m passionate about what I do and it’s really important to me, but . . . I don’t have this huge chip on my shoulder, that everyone’s out to get me and I’m trying to prove everybody wrong. I just don’t have that. I can’t manufacture that. I don’t want to.”

Lawrence also said to SI, “I think that’s unhealthy … just always thinking that you’ve got to prove somebody wrong, you’ve got to do more, you’ve got to be better.

Lawrence wrote on Twitter that he thinks what he said has been taken the wrong way and responded to those who have questioned his work ethic, commitment to football or desire to be great.

