Rodgers feels Lawrence does not need to explain himself to anyone

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Though Trevor Lawrence came out on social media Saturday to explain his words in a recent Sports Illustrated article, his former Clemson teammate feels the quarterback does not need to explain himself to anyone.

“He has been the number one player his whole life,” wide receiver Amari Rodgers said Saturday prior to hosting his youth football camp at the Kroc Center in Greenville, S.C. “He has never really had that chip on his shoulder. He has always been at the top, so that is what he expects of himself. That is how I see it.”

Lawrence has always been one of the best quarterbacks, not matter the level. In his high school, he became the starter in the ninth grade. He went on to a 44-2 record as a starter and became the top recruit in the country before coming to Clemson.

He won the starting job at Clemson after the fourth game of his freshman season. He then proceeded to guide the Tigers to a national championship that season and back to the title game as a sophomore. He was 34-2 as the starting quarterback at Clemson, while throwing for 10,090 yards and 90 touchdowns in just three seasons.

Lawrence averaged a Clemson record 315 yards a game through the air last season, while finishing as the runner-up in the Heisman Trophy. He also guided the Tigers to three ACC Championships in his three years as a starter.

“He expects to be the best every time he steps on the field,” Rodgers said. “He expects to go out their and compete with the upmost power that he has. That is what he has done ever since high school.

“That is what he is saying. He has always been number one, so he does not expect nothing else, but to be number one every time he steps on the field. That is that confidence, and he believes in himself like he does. So, that is the way I see it and he is going to keep proving it in the league, so I am excited for it.”

Lawrence is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick when the Jacksonville Jaguars take him in Day 1 of the 2021 NFL Draft on April 29. Rodgers expects his former quarterback to do nothing but succeed when he gets to Jacksonville.

“I think just like high school to college. He is just going to go and do what he does. He does not have any pressure, so he is going to go out there and be Trevor and that is good enough to be successful,” Rodgers said. “Obviously, he has won a state championship. He has won a national championship. He just has to be Trevor. That is all he needs to be is to be himself and everything will come his way.”

Make sure you dress to impress and wear the latest Clemson gear.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!