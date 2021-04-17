Upstate linebacker details offer from Swinney

Anderson (S.C.) T.L. Hanna linebacker Fletcher Cothran picked up his first offer from a college football program on Thursday when Clemson extended a preferred walk-on offer.

“It was an awesome feeling!” said the class of 2022 prospect. “I didn’t think my first one would be from a school of that caliber.”

The opportunity to play for the Tigers is a dream come true for Cothran, a lifelong Clemson fan.

“I’ve been a fan my entire life,” he said. “I always go to the games.”

Cothran (6-3, 205) received the PWO offer from Clemson via head coach Dabo Swinney himself.

“I spoke with Coach Swinney on the phone (Thursday night),” Cothran said. “He just said that he wanted to let me know personally that they are offering me a spot on the team.”

“He talked a lot about my length and striking ability,” added Cothran of what Swinney likes about him as a linebacker.

As a junior last season, Cothran was credited with 30 total tackles, three for loss, a sack, two pass deflections and a forced fumble in eight games for a T.L. Hanna team that made it to the Class 5A state championship game. Cothran also plays running back for Hanna and recorded 162 yards rushing and two rushing touchdowns on 32 carries (5.1 yards per carry).

“I would describe myself as very aggressive and having a good football IQ,” he said.

Cothran plans to camp at Clemson this summer, assuming the Swinney Football Camps are held as expected. Based on what he heard from Swinney, Cothran believes there’s a chance his PWO offer from the Tigers could turn into a scholarship offer after they further evaluate him at camp and during his senior campaign.

“I am going to a camp and they’re going to watch a couple games next season, then it may be (a scholarship offer),” he said.

In addition to the offer from Clemson, Cothran is drawing interest from schools such as Wake Forest, Coastal Carolina, App State, Georgia State, Charlotte, Liberty, Navy and Air Force.

Cothran is a standout two-sport athlete who also plays baseball for T.L. Hanna.

