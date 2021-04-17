WATCH: Former Tiger has one of the best wedding introductions of all time

Trevor Lawrence is not the only former Clemson Tiger to tie the knot in the last week.

Charone Peake, who played wide receiver for Clemson from 2011-’15, was married Friday night. And in the below video, Peake and his bride had one of the best introductions as Mr. and Mrs., that a wedding can have.

Enjoy the video.

“It was time to marry the game and I said yeah, I do" @MeekMill pic.twitter.com/SFVDcPdinL — Charone Peake (@charonepeake_) April 15, 2021

