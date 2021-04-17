WATCH: Former Tiger has one of the best wedding introductions of all time

WATCH: Former Tiger has one of the best wedding introductions of all time

By April 17, 2021 12:22 am

By

Trevor Lawrence is not the only former Clemson Tiger to tie the knot in the last week.

Charone Peake, who played wide receiver for Clemson from 2011-’15, was married Friday night. And in the below video, Peake and his bride had one of the best introductions as Mr. and Mrs., that a wedding can have.

Enjoy the video.

