Cagle throws second no hitter of the week

Cagle throws second no hitter of the week

Olympic

Cagle throws second no hitter of the week

By April 18, 2021 1:47 pm

Clemson secure series sweep of BC with 12th straight win

By |

Clemson’s Valerie Cagle threw her second no-hitter of the week as Clemson softball secured the series sweep over Boston College with a 6-0 win on Sunday at McWhorter Stadium in Clemson.

With the win, Clemson improves to 32-4 overall and 22-4 in ACC play with their 12th straight win. Cagle pitched a complete game allowing no hits, no runs and struck out seven without a walk.

Clemson head coach John Rittman was more than impressed with his ace pitcher on Sunday.

“Valerie was just phenomenal in the circle, very dominating. She had nine strikeouts, a no-hitter and got stronger as the game went along, so very impressed with her pitching performance,” he said. “As we all know, she’s a dangerous threat at the plate as well, so to see her get an opposite field homerun was huge.”

Cagle earned the win and second career no-hitter in the circle to improve to 20-3 and recorded her 250th career strikeout in her 228.0 innings pitched overall.

The second year freshman got the Tigers on the board in their first inning of work with a one-run double to put Clemson up 1-0.

The Tigers added to their lead in the second thanks to a one-run single by centerfielder McKenzie Clark to tack on another run.

Clemson continued to stay hot at the plate, securing four RBIs in the fifth thanks to a solo homer to left field from Valerie Cagle as well as Alia Logoleo’s three-run bomb to center field to round out the scoring.

The Tigers take the field once again on Wednesday, April 21 for a road matchup against the South Carolina, the first meeting between the two programs, at Beckham field in Columbia, S.C. First pitch is scheduled for 7pm on the SEC Network.

, , , , , Olympic, Softball

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

2hr

With one out in the bottom the ninth inning Sunday, Miami’s Tony Jenkins scored C.J. Kayfus with the winning run from third base thanks to a deep flyball to centerfield, lifting the 25th-ranked Hurricanes (…)

7hr

Amari Rodgers shined in his final season at Clemson, recording career highs in receptions (77), receiving yards (1,020) and receiving touchdowns (seven) en route to first-team All-ACC honors. Now, Rodgers (…)

19hr

The fourth-ranked Clemson men’s soccer team earned an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament Saturday night thanks to a 2-0 victory over No. 1 Pittsburgh at Historic Riggs Field in Clemson. The win allowed (…)

20hr

Despite Dylan Brewer’s and Sam Hall’s early home runs, Clemson was unable to hold off 25th-ranked Miami Saturday night at Mark Light Field in Coral Gables, Fla. The Hurricanes scored three runs on three (…)

21hr

Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence sat down for an interview with Kirk Herbstreit in the first episode of the ESPN college football analyst’s new series on the network, QB21 with Kirk (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home