Cagle throws second no hitter of the week

Clemson’s Valerie Cagle threw her second no-hitter of the week as Clemson softball secured the series sweep over Boston College with a 6-0 win on Sunday at McWhorter Stadium in Clemson.

With the win, Clemson improves to 32-4 overall and 22-4 in ACC play with their 12th straight win. Cagle pitched a complete game allowing no hits, no runs and struck out seven without a walk.

Clemson head coach John Rittman was more than impressed with his ace pitcher on Sunday.

“Valerie was just phenomenal in the circle, very dominating. She had nine strikeouts, a no-hitter and got stronger as the game went along, so very impressed with her pitching performance,” he said. “As we all know, she’s a dangerous threat at the plate as well, so to see her get an opposite field homerun was huge.”

Cagle earned the win and second career no-hitter in the circle to improve to 20-3 and recorded her 250th career strikeout in her 228.0 innings pitched overall.

The second year freshman got the Tigers on the board in their first inning of work with a one-run double to put Clemson up 1-0.

The Tigers added to their lead in the second thanks to a one-run single by centerfielder McKenzie Clark to tack on another run.

Clemson continued to stay hot at the plate, securing four RBIs in the fifth thanks to a solo homer to left field from Valerie Cagle as well as Alia Logoleo’s three-run bomb to center field to round out the scoring.

The Tigers take the field once again on Wednesday, April 21 for a road matchup against the South Carolina, the first meeting between the two programs, at Beckham field in Columbia, S.C. First pitch is scheduled for 7pm on the SEC Network.