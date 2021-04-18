Clemson earns 12th straight in sweep over Eagles

After winning their first three games of the series, Clemson secured the series sweep over Boston College with a score of 6-0 on Sunday at McWhorter Stadium in Clemson. The Tigers took command early on in game four, ultimately taking home the victory and series win thanks to third-baseman Alia Logoleo’s three-run blast to centerfield in the fifth.

With the win, Clemson improves to 32-4 overall and 22-4 in ACC play. The Tiger’s ace Valerie Cagle earns the win and no-hitter in the circle good for her 20th win this season along with reaching 250 career strikeouts in her 228.0 innings pitched overall.

Valerie Cagle got the Tigers on the board in their first inning of work with an RBI double to put Clemson up 1-0. The Tigers rounded the bases once again in the second thanks to an RBI single by centerfielder McKenzie Clark to tack on another run.

Clemson continued to stay hot at the plate, securing four RBIs in the fifth thanks to a solo homer to left field from Valerie Cagle as well as Alia Logoleo’s three-run bomb to center field to round out the scoring.

The Tigers take the field once again on Wednesday, April 21 for a road matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks, the first meeting between the two programs in history, at Beckham field in Columbia, South Carolina. First pitch is scheduled for 7pm and will be aired on the SEC Network.