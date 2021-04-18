Hall of Fame head coach moved by Swinney's speech

Football

A Pro Football Hall of Fame head coach was impressed with Dabo Swinney Saturday night.

Tony Dungy, who led the Indianapolis Colts to a Super Bowl title in 2006, praised Swinney’s speech at the Uncommon Award dinner. He said the Clemson head coach’s words really spoke to him.

See Dungy’s tweet from Saturday night below.

