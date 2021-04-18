Hall of Fame head coach moved by Swinney's speech

A Pro Football Hall of Fame head coach was impressed with Dabo Swinney Saturday night.

Tony Dungy, who led the Indianapolis Colts to a Super Bowl title in 2006, praised Swinney’s speech at the Uncommon Award dinner. He said the Clemson head coach’s words really spoke to him.

See Dungy’s tweet from Saturday night below.

Coach Dabo Swinney was fantastic tonight at our Uncommon Award dinner. His advice to bloom where you’re planted, to find joy in serving Christ and serving others really hit home. We had a great night and looking forward to tomorrow’s Arise With The Guys. pic.twitter.com/h7N2LKl0ot — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) April 17, 2021

