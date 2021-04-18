Lawrence confident in his future with Meyer

Trevor Lawrence leaves Clemson as the winningest starting quarterback in school history and believes he is poised to continue his winning ways in the NFL with Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are set to take him No. 1 overall in the draft later this month.

Lawrence spoke about Meyer during his conversation with Kirk Herbstreit in the first episode of QB21 with Kirk Herbstreit, the ESPN college football analyst’s new series on the network that premiered Saturday.

“I think the main thing about Coach Meyer, if you’ve seen his track record, he’s won wherever he’s at and I think that’s obviously the most important thing,” Lawrence said of the Jags’ first-year NFL coach, who had one of the most successful coaching careers in college football history highlighted by national championships at Florida and Ohio State.

Added Lawrence: “And really, I think that in the NFL, it’s not as much a head coach is calling an offense and it’s their offense. Usually, it’s kind of the offensive coordinator or passing game coordinator, whoever it is working together to create what they believe in, and it has to match up with the head coach’s philosophy.

“But I know he’s going to do a great job. I don’t really have any doubts there. So, if that’s where I end up, I’m fully confident that we’re going to win.”

Herbstreit asked Lawrence if he felt any pressure throwing in front of Meyer at Clemson’s Pro Day in March, with the coach for the team with the No. 1 pick looking on from practically right next to him on the field.

“I think the only pressure was I didn’t want to hit him in the head with the football,” Lawrence joked. “He was standing right there. I would like throw a slant or something, I’m about to hit him. Him and Coach Swinney were talking, I had to try to get them out of the way.

“But no, there’s already enough pressure on the day of just it being your Pro Day and all the scouts watching, and that’s obviously super important in the process before the draft. So, there was enough pressure on that, and I just wanted to go out there and spin it and just throw it and stay relaxed and have fun. I knew I was about to get surgery (to repair the labrum in left shoulder), so I really wanted to end on a good note. So, I didn’t really think about it too much, other than not trying to hit him with the ball.”

After winning a national championship at Clemson and posting a school-record 34 wins as a starting quarterback, Lawrence is ready to take his talents to the next level and be the face of the Jaguars franchise.

“I’ve never had a problem with coming into a new place and learning my way around and really just going to work and letting that speak for itself,” he said. “I’m not a flashy guy, I don’t really have to talk my way into things. Just putting in the work and showing people what I’m about. I’m going to be consistent, I’m going to be a leader and I’m going to win over the locker room and really going to be a guy that you can be proud to say is your franchise quarterback.”

