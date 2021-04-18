Lawrence raises red flags with former NFL executive

Presumptive No. 1 NFL draft pick Trevor Lawrence was again the topic of conversation Sunday on the four-letter network.

Lawrence’s recent comments in a Sports Illustrated article have been the subject of much controversy over the past few days after the former Clemson quarterback said that he does not carry a chip on his shoulder.

ESPN analyst Louis Riddick, a former NFL player and executive, gave his opinion on the matter during a SportsCenter segment.

“I’ll tell you this. In the world of football, where we will criticize people for not having maniacal commitment and desire to be great at all costs, we’ll criticize some people for it,” Riddick said. “But Trevor Lawrence, all of a sudden, it’s like well he’s immune to being questioned about some of these comments – especially considering the fact that he’s going to go number one overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Urban Meyer came out of retirement specifically to coach this young individual and coach this player.”

The quote from Lawrence’s interview with SI that has gotten the most attention is, “I want people to know that I’m passionate about what I do and it’s really important to me, but I don’t have this huge chip on my shoulder, that everyone’s out to get me and I’m trying to prove everybody wrong.”

While Riddick acknowledged that Lawrence’s words might prove trivial in the long run, they give him cause for concern in the moment.

“Now, it may not mean anything in the grand scheme of things,” Riddick said. “He may go on to a 10, 12-year career, be a multiple time All-Pro and go to the Hall of Fame. But if this was any other quarterback or any other player at any other position – where we, without a doubt, put a huge emphasis on desire and fortitude and wanting to be committed to being the best you could possibly be – we would pick these comments apart, A through Z.

“So, I’m just saying, look – it raised some red flags for me, it got my attention. Maybe it means nothing. We’re going to find out.”

