Offer would make Clemson No. 1 for Florida speedster

One of the fastest receiver prospects in South Florida hails from Miami Palmetto High School in Mike Jackson, a class of 2022 recruit with over a dozen offers to his name.

The speedy 5-foot-10, 160-pound rising senior, who sees similarities between himself and Kansas City Chiefs star Tyreek Hill, is on Clemson’s recruiting radar and started hearing from the Tigers via receivers coach Tyler Grisham earlier this year.

“They’ve shown a little bit of interest,” Jackson said. “They want me to come visit in the summer to see how it looks and want me to come look at the campus.”

The Tigers also hope to see Jackson compete at the Dabo Swinney Camp this summer so they can get a better look at him by evaluating him in person.

Clemson is one of several schools Jackson is looking to check out following the NCAA dead period, which is set to end on June 1.

“I would like to visit Clemson, Virginia Tech, Louisville and LSU,” he said.

Virginia Tech, Louisville and LSU have all offered Jackson, along with schools such as Miami, Georgia, Kentucky, Pittsburgh, Maryland, Indiana, Boston College and West Virginia.

Only one uncommitted receiver in the 2022 class holds an offer from Clemson to date, and that is Spearman (Texas) four-star Brenen Thompson. But if the Tigers were to expand their board and extend an offer to Jackson moving forward, he says they would jump right to the top of his list.

“If Clemson offered me, they would be number one on my list,” he said.

In 2019, Jackson played on both sides of the ball for his Miami Palmetto team that won a district title and went 10-2 in Florida’s 8A classification.

