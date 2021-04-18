WATCH: Amari Rodgers NFL Draft Tape

Amari Rodgers shined in his final season at Clemson, recording career highs in receptions (77), receiving yards (1,020) and receiving touchdowns (seven) en route to first-team All-ACC honors.

Now, Rodgers is getting ready to enter the NFL ranks after he hears his name called in the draft later this month. Watch the former Clemson receiver’s NFL Draft tape right here, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network:

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks