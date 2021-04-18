WATCH: Amari Rodgers NFL Draft Tape

WATCH: Amari Rodgers NFL Draft Tape

Football

WATCH: Amari Rodgers NFL Draft Tape

By April 18, 2021 10:30 am

By |

Amari Rodgers shined in his final season at Clemson, recording career highs in receptions (77), receiving yards (1,020) and receiving touchdowns (seven) en route to first-team All-ACC honors.

Now, Rodgers is getting ready to enter the NFL ranks after he hears his name called in the draft later this month. Watch the former Clemson receiver’s NFL Draft tape right here, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network:

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

16hr

The fourth-ranked Clemson men’s soccer team earned an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament Saturday night thanks to a 2-0 victory over No. 1 Pittsburgh at Historic Riggs Field in Clemson. The win allowed (…)

17hr

Despite Dylan Brewer’s and Sam Hall’s early home runs, Clemson was unable to hold off 25th-ranked Miami Saturday night at Mark Light Field in Coral Gables, Fla. The Hurricanes scored three runs on three (…)

17hr

Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence sat down for an interview with Kirk Herbstreit in the first episode of the ESPN college football analyst’s new series on the network, QB21 with Kirk (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home