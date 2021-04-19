Clemson in top group for one of nation's top D-linemen

One of the nation’s top defensive line prospects in the 2022 class narrowed down his list of over two dozen offers on Monday afternoon when he released his top 12 schools on social media.

Clemson made the cut for Greenwood (Ind.) Center Grove four-star Caden Curry, along with Alabama, Arizona State, Florida, Florida State, Indiana, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Southern Cal and Tennessee.

Curry (6-5, 250) is considered a defensive tackle by 247Sports and ESPN, while he is rated as a defensive end by Rivals, which considers him the No. 24 overall prospect in the 2022 class regardless of position.

Clemson defensive tackles coach Todd Bates extended an offer to Curry last August.

“I was very excited,” he told The Clemson Insider after receiving the offer. “It definitely shook me up a little bit, knowing that a big program like that was looking at my film and enjoyed it.”

As a junior last season, Curry was credited with 61 total tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks.

Thank you to all the coaches that have taken the time to recruit me through this process, but I am honored to announce my top 12 schools! @CGSportsNetwork @AABonNBC @cg_coach_moore pic.twitter.com/TQtsWhrAYP — caden curry (@CadenCurry14) April 19, 2021

